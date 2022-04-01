DAR Meeting on March 9 2022 web.jpg

William Branch Giles Chapter DAR welcomes American Legion Post 60 Adjutant Diana Steelman to the March meeting. Steelman gave an informative presentation about the local American Legion post, the veterans and how they work to help the local community. In attendance were (from left, seated) Steelman, Vice-Regent Karen Spivey, Regent Jean Sims, (standing) Lisa Watson, Vicky Bond, Jane Witt, Charlotte Steel, Kimberly Kelley, Debora Nichols, Sandra Burman, Tammy Haney and Bridgett Hargrove.   Submitted

