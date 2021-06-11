As gardens start to yield, we look for ways to preserve all that wonderful goodness to use later in the year. There are many methods for preserving vegetables, fruits and even meats. One that has become and remains popular is canning.
“The best way to learn how to can, freeze or dry food is to experience the process,” Giles County Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent Myra Walker said. “Food preservation takes planning, time and preparation.”
There are different kinds of canning.
“A boiling water bath canner can be used for fruits, tomatoes and pickled vegetables — fruit, tomatoes and pickled vegetables are acid containing foods and may be processed safely in boiling water for a specified length of time depending on altitude,” Walker explained.
Recently there has been a boom in popularity of pressure cooking which uses a multi-cooker known as an instant pot. Be aware — you cannot pressure can in a pressure cooker.
A pressure canner is a large pot that has a lid that locks onto the pot and a dial or weighted gauge that allows you to regulate steam pressure. The steam produced in the process is much hotter than boiling water.
This heats jars to 240 degrees to kill microorganisms in low-acid foods, whereas a boiling water canner only heats to 212 degrees, which is not enough to kill spores that can cause botulism toxin.
“A pressure canner is used for all meats and vegetables,” said Walker. “Meats and vegetables are low acid foods, so in order to ensure a safe canned product, low acid foods require temperatures higher than boiling, with pounds of pressure related to the altitude.”
On the top of all pressure canners is a dial or knoblike device known as a pressure regulator. The regulator helps to control the pressure inside the canner. There are three kinds of regulators — a one-piece pressure regulator, most common today; a weighted gauge regulator; and a dial-gauge regulator, more common in older pressure canners.
A dial regulator shows exact pressure inside and must be inspected for accuracy annually.
If you use a dial-gauge pressure canner, “bring the lid by the UT Extension office and we will check the dial gauge at no cost to you,” Walker said.
Walker reiterates proper safety checks for your pressure canner gauges.
“It is recommended that dial-gauge pressure canners be tested every year to maintain their accuracy.
“Gauges that read high cause under-processing and may result in unsafe food, while low readings cause over-processing. Pressure adjustments can be made if the gauge reads up to 2 pounds high or low. UT Extension in Giles County sends our master dial gauge pressure tester to be checked annually by the National Presto Industries Test Kitchen.”
You can have your dial-gauge tested for free at the Giles Extension office, 132 S. Second St., Pulaski, through June 16.
The UT Extension Canning Foods publication PB 724 is a great canning resource; find it online by searching for canning at extension.tennessee.edu/publications or pick up a hard copy at the Giles Extension office.
