Are you looking for a fun way to escape the summer heat? Look no further because STAAR Theatre is back with a new performance you will not want to miss.
“Disney’s Newsies” is a musical inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 Disney film. This play is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, who rallies teenage “newsies” from across New York City to fight against the unfair working conditions introduced in 1899.
The musical is packed full of crowd-loving classics which are presented by a STAAR cast ranging in age from 12 to adults.
“I am beyond impressed with the musical talents of this cast,” Music Director Holly Aldridge shared. “They have taken challenging music and made it look easy. The music is catchy and captivating, and this experienced cast will keep you riveted from beginning to end.”
Joining Aldridge on this STAAR Directing Team is Sandy Slayton-Mavrotheris, director and choreographer.
“We are having a blast rehearsing, and I am sure the fun of it all will show in the performances,” Slayton-Mavrotheris added.
The upcoming evening performances will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 14-15, and Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. For those who prefer a matinée, make plans to attend the 2 p.m. performance Sunday, July 16.
“‘Newsies,’ which is licensed by MTI and sponsored by the Pulaski Citizen, is a wonderful production the whole family will love,” Producer Tammy Pierchoski said. “We cannot wait to see you there, so make sure to reserve your tickets today.”
Tickets are available for purchase online at staartheatre.org or by calling 363-7222.
“As part of our sponsorship, the PULASKI CITIZEN and STAAR will give away a pair of tickets for each weekend of the show,” CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said.
Visit the Pulaski Citizen Facebook page or send your email address to support@pulaskicitizen.com for your chance to win. Tickets for the first weekend will be drawn July 7, tickets for the second weekend on July 14.
“You will also have a chance to sign-up for a subscription to the PULASKI CITIZEN at the show,” Stewart added.
STAAR is located at 105 N. First St. in Pulaski.
