You always hear about spring cleaning, but today I am promoting “fall cleaning” in hopes that you will clean out your closets and donate all sizes of winter coats and jackets to Room in the Inn to distribute to needy clients all over Middle Tennessee.
This is a great time to declutter those closets and help others at the same time.
In previous years, the Ms. Cheap Drive focused solely on donated T-Shirts, but when I heard that winter coats are even more desperately needed by Room in the Inn, I figured we could collect both this year.
“We really want to focus on coats and jackets this year,” said Room in the Inn Executive Director Rachel Hester. “We won’t turn down T-Shirts, but we have so much need for coats.”
She explained that with limited space at the Room in the Inn campus because of the ongoing construction, her team wants to prioritize coat collections and return to T-Shirts next year.
She said the children’s coats would be given to schools and to women’s shelters for distribution, while the adult coats will be distributed by multiple agencies.
“Everybody is in need of coats,” she said.
The drive, which is sponsored by Main Street Media TN, Ms. Cheap and NewsChannel5, will take place Sept. 5-12. Donations will be accepted at all local Main Street Media newspaper offices, including the PULASKI CITIZEN at 101 S. First St. and Main Street Maury at 315 W. 7th St. in Columbia.
“We at Main Street Media feel vested in the communities that we serve,” Main Street Media co-owner Ellen Gould said. “Promoting service to members of those communities is important. Giving folks an opportunity to participate even in a small way gives them a buy-in and familiarity with the organization. Hopefully these same folks will respond again when Room in the Inn needs volunteers to house their clients at their local church or to provide meals, etc.”
This is so easy.
Here is what is needed: Coats of all sizes, particularly larger adult sizes and clean men’s and women’s T-Shirts, particularly larger sizes. They do not want any clothing items that are sexually explicit or promote alcohol or smoking.
“In the winter months, when the temps drop and the chance of ice and snow hits, having a warm jacket to wear can make all the difference,” said Melanie Barnett Ober, director of community relations for Room in the Inn. “At Room in the Inn, it’s our goal to always have coats available throughout the winter months. Those in our community prefer to have the larger sizes so they can add layers underneath as needed.
“Middle Tennessee residents know that the weather can be finicky. We may have a 70-degree ‘feels like fall’ day in the middle of summer and then it’ll be 85 degrees and muggy on New Years Eve. For our vulnerable neighbors, the drastic shifts in weather are more than just an annoyance, the impact can be traumatic or even deadly for someone living on the streets. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen very quickly. Having access to a clean, dry shirt brings relief.”
She noted that while Room in the Inn’s campus is in Nashville, its reach is much broader as it partners with 70 community organizations and is supported by more than 200 Middle Tennessee congregations.
“We are so grateful that the Seventh Annual Ms. Cheap drive is expanding to include coats as well as T-Shirts. The partner drop-off locations and the wonderful support from our friends at Main Street Media is so appreciated,” Ober said.
For more information, email info@roomintheinn.org with questions.
Mary Hance, who has four decades of journalism experience in the Nashville area, writes a weekly Ms. Cheap column. She also appears on Thursdays on Talk of the Town on NewsChannel5. Reach her at mscheap@mainstreetmediatn.com and follow her on Facebook as Facebook.com/mscheap.
