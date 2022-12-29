This Saturday, Dec. 30, Giles County High School will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski. LifeSouth invites the community to come donate and help make sure blood is available to help patients through the New Year.
Blood donors who give blood at this drive will not only save lives but will receive a $20 e-gift card that can be used at hundreds of major retailers and restaurants. If a donor gives a double red cell donation or a platelet donation, they will also receive an additional $20 e-gift card for their generosity.
In addition to the e-gift card, blood donors also receive refreshments, and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org.
—LifeSouth
