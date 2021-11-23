Everyone knows that the star of the Thanksgiving table is the turkey. But what would that table be without the accompaniments to the bird? Dressing is a given, but when you’re talking about traditions, there are certain sides on every Thanksgiving table that are just as required and looked forward to, as the turkey. Here are some of the favorites.
These cabbages in miniature have a unique flavor of their own. This recipe for Brussels sprouts is better than any other because they are cooked with all your favorite seasonings and topped with crispy bacon to add crunch!
Best Bacon Sprouts
1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts or 14 ounces frozen, thawed and cut in half
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup bacon bits
Place Brussels sprouts in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook 5-7 minutes, or until fork tender; drain.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil; brown sprouts with onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add chicken broth and bacon bits and cook 3-4 minutes or until liquid is reduced.
Corn pudding has long been a favorite side dish for any Thanksgiving table and satisfies everyone.
Easy Corn Pudding
Two 15.25-ounce cans whole kernel corn, drained
Two 14.75-ounce cans cream style corn
1 Tablespoon grated onion
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup sugar
3 eggs, beaten
2 Tablespoons cornstarch
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, mix well and spoon into the baking dish.
Bake about 70-75 minutes until golden and set.
Canned sweet potatoes are used to make this dish quick and easy. Add in some brown sugar and pecans and these potatoes are irresistible.
Baked Sweet Potatoes
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter, softened, divided
1/4 cup sweetened flaked coconut, optional
Two 29-ounce cans sweet potatoes, drained and mashed
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; coat a 3-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine pecans, brown sugar, flour, 1/4 cup butter and the coconut, if desired; mix until crumbly and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients, including butter, and mix well. Spoon into casserole dish and sprinkle evenly with pecan mixture.
Bake 45-50 minutes, or until bubbly and heated through.
Simple and easy is the only way to describe this recipe for roasted butternut squash. Butternut squash is so good on its own that there is no need to gild the lily with lots of added ingredients.
Roasted Butternut Squash
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Toss butternut squash with olive oil and garlic in a large bowl or zipper bag; season with salt and pepper. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet.
Roast in preheated oven, turning occasionally to prevent burning until tender and lightly browned, 25-30 minutes.
Instead of the same old green bean casserole, try something a little different. These green bean bundles are great as an appetizer or as your side dish. They’re great served hot or cold with a dipping sauce like honey mustard.
Green Bean Bundles
2 pounds of small, whole green beans
1 cup Italian-style salad dressing
9 slices bacon, cut in half
In a medium bowl combine green beans and dressing; toss gently. Cover and chill overnight.
Preheat the oven to broil; place a rack high in the oven, about 5 inches from the top.
Drain beans; arrange in bundles of 10-12 beans each. Wrap half a slice of bacon around each bundle and secure with a toothpick.
Place bundles on baking sheet and broil for 7 minutes, turning, until bacon is cooked.
Finally, no Thanksgiving table is complete without the perfect mashed potatoes. This recipe pulls out all the stops.
Best Mashed Potatoes Ever
2.5 pounds Russet baking potatoes, peeled and cut into even chunks
1/2 stick butter, softened
1/3 cup milk or buttermilk
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Place potato chunks in a large pot and add just enough water to cover; bring to a boil over high heat and cook 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain well and place either into the pot or into a large bowl.
Add remaining ingredients and mash with a potato masher or back of a fork or you can whip them with an electric mixer until they are smooth and creamy; serve immediately.
Remember, mashed potatoes are a blank canvas of sorts. You can add in almost anything you want from garlic, to cheese, to onion, sour cream, bacon bits — any or all, or just have them the old-fashioned way, plain.
Whatever the sides for your bird, have a Happy Thanksgiving.
