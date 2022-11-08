Giles County will welcome Dr. E. Casey Wardynski as the speaker for the annual Veterans Day celebration held at the Courthouse Gazebo at 11 a.m. sharp Friday, Nov. 11.
“Dr. Wardynski is a 30-year veteran of the United States Army,” Giles County Veterans Services Officer Barry Alsup said. “We are pleased and honored to have him as our guest speaker.”
According to his bio, Wardynski graduated from West Point in 1980.
“As a lieutenant and captain, he led nuclear-custodial units in Germany, the United States and Korea. As a Major, he taught economics at West Point, attended the
Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth and served as the brigade operations officer for the 1st Infantry Division support brigade.
“In 1995 Wardynski was selected by the Army to serve as the director of the U.S. Army Office of Economic and Manpower Analysis at West Point. He served in that role from Major to Colonel, providing confidential analysis and policy support to six Secretaries of the Army as well as the Army Staff and leaders of Army Major Commands.
“Col. Wardynski retired after 30 years of service in 2010.
“In 2011, Dr. Wardynski became superintendent of Huntsville (Ala.) City Schools. During his five-year service as superintendent, he took Huntsville City Schools from a $19 Million operating deficit to a $34 Million surplus while raising graduation rates from 66 percent to 88 percent. Under his leadership, Huntsville City Schools partnered with Army Cyber Command to further cyber education and implemented a cyber-security curriculum. In 2015 Huntsville City Schools became one of seven National Cyber Security Centers of Excellence.
“In 2016, Dr. Wardynski joined FISH Technologies as its Chief Financial and then Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, FISH became a leader in marketing event technology.
“In 2018, President Trump nominated Dr. Wardynski to serve as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on Jan. 2, 2019. As Assistant Secretary, he was responsible for the supervision of manpower, personnel and Reserve Component affairs for the Department of the Army’s 1.3 million military and civilian personnel. In that role, he supervised budget development and execution for a $60 billion annual program, while leading the development of the Army’s first People Strategy and the final implementation of the Army’s Talent Management System.
“Wardynski is a recipient of the National Award for Merit from the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of America. For leading the first digital conversion of a large urban school system, he was selected as Tech Savvy Superintendent of the Year and the Alabama Council of PTAs Outstanding Superintendent. His projects to modernize Army marketing earned five national awards from media and national trade associations.
“Among his military awards and decorations are the Army Leadership Award, the Distinguished and the Meritorious Public Service Awards, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and four Meritorious Service Medals.
“He has an undergraduate degree from the U.S. Military Academy, a master’s degree from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from RAND Graduate School.
“Today, Dr. Wardynski serves as CEO of Regenesis, a leader in the use of Orthobiologics technology and regenerative medicine.
“Dr. Wardynski and his wife Karen have six children, two who now serve in the Army and one in the Coast Guard.
Alsup invited all Giles Countians to turn out to pay tribute to our veterans and hear Wardynski speak.
“The program is always free to the public and we hope that the community will come out to honor and say thank you to all our local veterans,” Alsup said.
