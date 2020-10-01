An Eagle Scout Service Project to renovate a garden in Sam Davis Park (Senior Park) has been completed on behalf of the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department.
The garden was previously planted and maintained by the local Master Gardeners Club, which did a magnificent job for years, but had fallen into disrepair as many of the club’s members aged and became unable to continue.
The renovation was undertaken by Zachary Hughey from Troop 462/463, under the direction of Scoutmaster Mikel Venable. It was sponsored by Pulaski First United Methodist Church and First National Bank. Parks and Recreation Director Lane Rose served as a coach/mentor.
Over several weeks, Hughes and more than 15 volunteers performed an herbicide application, cultivated, replanted, fertilized, mulched and watered. All crossties delineating the garden perimeter were replaced and staked in place, following the application of a sealant to eliminate or significantly reduce leaching, for a better environment.
Plants for the garden were selected with recommendations coming from several experienced gardeners/landscapers, including those at Weakley Creek Nursery, who also helped with a full-scale prototype preferred layout.
The garden is located along South Patterson Street in Pulaski, on a slight bluff overlooking to the east both a well-traveled park walkway and Pleasant Run Creek. It is hoped the garden will provide new or repeat visitors with renewed enjoyment. During the renovation, many walkers and runners were supportive and offered gratitude and thanks.
These projects are intended to be a capstone activity in a scout’s advancement; planning and leadership are central themes. Therefore, the effort is led by the candidate Eagle Scout, but often much of the work is carried out by other scouts, scout leaders and other interested youth and adults. Local scouts have completed many projects in the community including the building and installation of park picnic tables, procurement and installation of park grills and flag pole installation for Rotary Park soccer fields, to name just a few.
The Eagle Scout rank is still respected and, upon enlistment in the military, an Eagle Scout is eligible for advanced rank as high as E-3, depending on the service.
A Board of Review, led by David Crockett District Advancement Chairman DeWitt Booth, was completed Sept. 23 and Hughey is now officially an Eagle Scout.
For more information about local scouting, call Amanda Venable, 638-2178, or Mikel Venable, 931-629-2598.
—Steve Hughey
