Super Bowl Sunday. If you are a football fan, this is the ultimate game day. We have a few easy dips that can be put together with no fuss and no muss that will satisfy any fan — football or otherwise. Add a vegetable tray, cheese and crackers along with some beverages and — instant party!
This dip can almost act as an entree. You can serve it with your favorite chips, vegetables or even over a split biscuit. It can be kept warm in a slow cooker.
Tennessee Sausage ‘n Cheese Dip
1/2 pound of your favorite Tennessee ground pork sausage
2 Tablespoons butter
1 Cup milk
1 package pork gravy mix
8 ounces processed cheese
10 ounce can of diced tomatoes and green chilies
Brown sausage in large skillet on medium-high heat and drain all fat; set aside.
Melt butter in a large skillet on medium heat; stir in milk and gravy mix with a whisk, stirring frequently. Cook on medium heat until gravy comes to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in cooked sausage, cheese and tomatoes; cook 3-5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
A four-ingredient Chili Cheese Dip is just the thing for game day. You can eat it with chips or cornbread sticks for dipping, or poured over a hot dog. It can be made in the slow cooker or instant pot.
Four-Ingredient Chili Dip
Two 14-ounce cans of your favorite chili (meat or vegetarian)
10-ounce can diced tomatoes and chilies
8 ounces cream cheese
2 Cups shredded cheddar cheese
If using a slow cooker: get it hot and add the cans of chili, tomatoes and cream cheese. Set the cooker on high for 90 minutes with the lid on. Stir to mix the cream cheese; add shredded cheese and stir to mix. Replace lid for another 15 minutes to allow cheese to melt; to serve set the cooker to keep warm setting.
If using an Instant pot: get it hot and add cans of chili, tomatoes and cream cheese. Set it to slow cook mode on high for 90 minutes with lid on, leaving the pressure valve unsealed. Follow instructions as above.
This dip is fun and easy; it takes just 20 minutes and has just a few simple ingredients. It is sure to please the pizza lover in anyone.
Pepperoni Pizza Dip
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder (more to taste)
1 jar pizza sauce
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Mini pepperonis for topping
Italian seasoning
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cream cheese, sour cream, oregano and garlic powder in a medium sized bowl and mix well; spread mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan. Spread pizza sauce evenly over the top of the cream cheese mixture and top with a few pepperoni. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.
Remove from oven and top with mozzarella cheese and more pepperoni; return to the oven and bake for an additional 7-8 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Turn on the broiler and broil the top until the cheese is dotted with brown and pepperoni is crisp; remove from broiler and sprinkle lightly with Italian seasoning.
Serve with toasted garlic bread slices, crackers, pita bread or toasted pizza crust wedges.
