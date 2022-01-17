Wilson P. Frasca, MD, a specialist in emergency medicine, has joined the medical staff at Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC).
Frasca is associated with Team Health, the provider of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for the MRMC Emergency Department.
Frasca received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science in North Chicago, Ill. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Riverside Community Hospital at the University of California Riverside.
—MRMC
