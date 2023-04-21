April is National Volunteer Month and, as we discussed last week, there are numerous options to suit every level and skillset for those who wish to volunteer.
Let’s take a look at two more local organizations that offer endless opportunities to volunteer in Giles County.
Community Rural Food Delivery (RFD) is a 501(c)3 corporation that provides food to the food insecure in Giles County.
“We are funded locally, by fund-raisers, and grants (when they are available),” explained Rich Woolard. “The mission is to augment local food banks that require record keeping for those who qualify for their programs and to serve those who do not qualify for the low income programs (the working poor and the fixed income households in our area).
“Last year, we distributed around 500,000 pounds of food, and this year is on track to deliver over 600,000 pounds. Each month, the number of boxes prepared is right at 600, with about 290-310 to the drive-thru
distribution and 280-295 being home deliveries for those who are homebound for whatever reason. Our pop-ups provide perishables to 90 to over 150 families each week.”
There are several opportunities to volunteer each month. Each third Thursday afternoon, the food is delivered, needs to be unloaded, and then packed into boxes. The monthly distribution is set for the following Saturday, and help is needed every step of the way. There are also frequent pop-up food distributions.
To volunteer, visit communityrfd.org, email communityrfd@gmail.com or message the CommunityRFD Facebook page. Donations are also always welcome.
GCHA
If you are an animal lover and would like to volunteer, then the Giles County Humane Association might be the place for you. GCHA is a 501(c)3 whose mission it is to aide in promoting spay and neuter awareness in Giles County. They will assist pet owners in finding affordable options and help with transporting dogs and cats to appointments.
The program is foster-based and should not be confused with Giles County Animal Shelter. The group does not have a location and relies heavily on volunteers to foster animals until their vetting can be completed and they can be adopted or transferred to rescue partners. GCHA provides kennels, crates, food and other supplies as needed.
If you are unable to foster, you will be able to serve in many other ways. Volunteer opportunities include assisting in fund-raising for the organization by contributing new ideas as well as implementing those ideas through leadership and follow through. The association is always in need of funds, and a large part of those can come through the thorough research of available grants. GCHA also has frequent adoption events where you can help in the setting up of crates, unloading supplies, caring for animals and working with the public.
Foster home hosts for animals while they ready for and then await adoption are always needed, as well as assistance with transportation, supply deliveries, etc.
Assisting in the trapping of stray animals for their care and release and taking photographs of dogs and cats for adoption are other potential volunteer opportunities.
To volunteer with GCHA, reach out via Facebook messenger to Giles County Humane Association, email gilescohumane@gmail.com or call 931-363-5455.
