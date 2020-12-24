The inaugural Evergreen Expedition at the Giles County Agri Park featured more than 20 Christmas trees and multiple displays along a drive-thru trail.
The event, free to the public, saw 750 carloads pass through over the course of three nights.
Each tree was sponsored and decorated by a local business, church or organization.
The joint effort between the Giles County Agri Park Committee and the Giles County Chamber will return next year and organizers expect it to be even bigger.
—Staff Reports
