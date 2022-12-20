Pulaski Exchange Club Secretary Sylvia Harrison (left) presents a $1,000 donation to The Pouring Spot CEO Renee Malone.
The Pouring Spot offers local youth a safe hangout, in a supportive environment with the mission of “equipping our youth of today for a purpose driven tomorrow.”
The teen center marked its fifth anniversary in April.
