Recognized recently as presidents of the Pulaski Exchange Club are Dewitt Booth (left) and Douglas Wong, who have held the position separately the past few years.
The Pulaski Exchange Club meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m., except the first Tuesday of the month, at Hickory House restaurant.
The Prevention of Child Abuse is the club’s national service project. Locally, the club has helped with improvements at Exchange Park, home of Giles County Little League; sponsors a student of the month program, gives an ACE Award to youth who have overcome personal challenges and recognizes a law enforcement officer of the year.
