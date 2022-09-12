The Pulaski Exchange Club makes a donation to the Friends of New Canaan Ranch in memory of the late John Murrey.
Murrey served on the board of the Friends of New Canaan Ranch Board for many years, and was a second-generation member of the Pulaski Exchange Club.
