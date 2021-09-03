The Here’s The Beef Festival will be held Sept. 7-11 at the Giles County Agri Park. The festival is replacing the annual Giles County Fair.
Exhibits in the agricultural, Family and Community Education and 4-H youth departments will be received on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m.-noon.
In addition to the traditional categories, such as fruits and vegetables, field crops, crafts, canning, quilts, clothing, arts and food, two new categories for adults to enter this year are woodworking and photography.
We would love to have some hay, field crops and vegetable entries for the agricultural department to display so we can share how important agriculture is to our local community.
Information on the specific exhibit opportunities and the festival in general can be found in the online catalog at https://www.heresthebeeffestival.com/. Call the Giles County Extension Office at 931-363-3523 for any questions. Entries are open to everyone, whether you live in Giles County or a neighboring county. More than $9,000 has been budgeted for all exhibits.
Events to be held through the week include the beef and sheep show, a country boy horse show, demolition derbies, a family praise night, a circus, best hamburger contest, jump-n-run derby and a carnival. Details on all events can be found at https://www.heresthebeeffestival.com/.
2021 HTB Demonstration Schedule
There will be a series of demonstrations on Friday, Sept. 10. The schedule is below. Food Vendors will be open for lunch on that Friday as well.
Friday September 10
Volunteer Hall, Giles Agri Park
11:15 am Slow Cooker Favorites - Karman Meyer TN Beef Industry Council
11:45 pm Flavorful, Budget-Friendly Beef Cuts -Karman Meyer
12:30 pm Herb Gardening and Recipes - Alicia Allen
1:15 pm Dyeing Fabrics with Plants - Kelly Hamlin with Wolf Gap
2:00 pm Woodturning - Jimmy Thompson
2:45 pm Garden Club Demonstrations on Flower Arranging, etc.
4:00 pm Crickets Creations Spinning Wheel - Chrissa Bledsoe
4:45 pm Beekeeping - Giles County Beekeepers
