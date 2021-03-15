The Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) program in Giles County is celebrating March as UT-TSU Extension month with the announcement of two new FCS programs.
Shop Smart Tennessee and Type II Diabetes and Healthy Eating are new programs for 2021.
All UT FCS programs are designed to provide real solutions related to family, health, food and finances. For example, a family’s health decisions, food choices, caregiver responsibilities and finances can be influenced by chronic disease. One-in-two adults lives with at least one chronic illness. More than 75 percent of health care costs are due to chronic conditions. A chronic disease rarely resolves spontaneously and is seldom cured completely.
Diabetes is a chronic disease. Dealing with diabetes can be a challenge. Once a patient is diagnosed with diabetes, a good portion of their care depends on how well they partner with their doctor. The more active role a person takes in managing any chronic condition, the less they may have to depend on the health care system.
The FCS program in Giles County offers three self-management chronic condition programs. Two of the three programs are provided with community partners. Type II Diabetes and Healthy Eating will be a fourth self-management program option.
The new program consists of two sessions. Participants may attend the sessions virtually or in-person.
The objectives for Type II Diabetes and Healthy Eating include: a healthy meal, creating a healthy meal and food groups.
The Tennessee Nutrition Consumer Education Program (TNCEP) is part of the FCS program. TNCEP focuses specifically on meal planning, food preparation skills and budgeting food dollars. Giles County TNCEP will be piloting Shop Smart Tennessee at Davis & Eslick during April and May. Shop Smart Tennessee encourages healthy food choices.
UT FCS Extension program information is available by calling 363-3523. Email Extension Agent Myra Walker for Type II Diabetes and Healthy Eating at mwalker7@utk.edu. For Shop Smart Tennessee, email TNCEP Program Assistant Lynsey Paul at lPaul@utk.edu.
The University of Tennessee Family and Consumer Sciences program provides real solutions to positively impact Giles County families.
—Giles Extension
