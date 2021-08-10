Registration will soon close for the Miss Giles County Fairest of the Festival pageant set for Saturday, Aug. 14.
Hosted by UT Southern, the pageant will begin at 11 a.m. in Martin Hall.
Carley Steeples, International United MS Alabama, will direct the pageant, which is open to all Giles County residents and UT Southern students as well.
“Miss Fairest of the Festival will represent Giles County in the Miss Tennessee pageant and receive a $1,000 UT Southern scholarship,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said, adding that “each division winner will represent the community at festival award presentations and have public engagements throughout the year.”
One such engagement includes the fair Sept. 7-11 for the Queens, age groups 7 years and up.
Age divisions include: Baby Miss (0-18 months), Toddler Miss (19 months-3 years), Tiny Miss (4-6 years), Little Miss (7-9 years), Pre-Teen Miss (10-12 years), Teen Miss (13-16 years) and Miss (17-20 years; cannot be 21 before Dec. 31, 2021).
Awards will be presented in each division for Queen, Runners-Up and Miss Photogenic.
There will also be a People’s Choice award given to the contestant with the most votes — votes are $1 each, and a Humanitarian Queen — the contestant who donates the most school supplies.
“This year’s crowns are gorgeous five- and six-inch studded beauties,” Parker said, including that “custom designed sashes from The Sash Company, who makes the sashes for Miss America, will be presented to divisional winners and the Humanitarian Queen.”
Registration may be completed online, and all forms and payments are due by Friday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.
Each contestant will get free entry for themselves and receive an additional adult entry voucher. General admission for ages 3 and up is $5.
CDC guidelines will be followed.
For more information and pageant rules, visit heresthebeeffestival.com and select “Pageant” from the Details menu.
