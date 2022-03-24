First Baptist Church of Pulaski will be celebrating a major milestone in its history next week and they want you to celebrate with them.
On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, FBC Pulaski will host a celebration of its 125th anniversary. Their back parking lot on Second Street will be open to any and all who wish to enjoy good food and music as well as learn more about FBC Pulaski and the history of God’s faithfulness to the church.
On April 2 from 3-5 p.m. the church will serve up barbecue sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and sides and will provide space for people to meet and eat.
Every 30 minutes there will be a time of prayer for those who have come and for the community that has been vital to FBC Pulaski over the past 125 years. For those interested, there will be tours of the church building, where historic photos from various phases of the church’s history will be displayed.
“It will be like a big family picnic, and we want everybody to grab a camping chair, come, sit down and visit for a while,” Senior Pastor Tony Gomillion said, noting that plans have been made to accommodate at least 1,000 people from the Pulaski and Giles County community. “We want to thank the community for being such an integral part of who we are as a church and double-down on our desire to be a blessing to this community that we so deeply love.”
