Giles County’s agricultural heritage is almost as rich as the soil it was founded upon. And nothing stands more clearly as a testament to that heritage than the many multi-generational farms that dot the fertile landscape.
Recently, a couple of multi-generational female farmers with Giles County roots have come on the Ag scene with a new plan and a fresh spin on the old family business. They took different paths to get where they are, yet they both share the same objective — using what the land gives them to serve their families, friends and neighbors.
Briley McKay Dodge grew up on her family’s farm in Beech Hill. Her father, Joe McKay, taught Ag at Ardmore High School for decades.
“He retired before I officially had to take his class,” Briley joked. “But really, I took his Ag class every day of my life on our farm. My sister Lettie and I did it all. We don’t have brothers, so we were all in. We were a whole Ag family.”
However, when Briley graduated from high school, she planned to trade her barn boots in for a computer screen as she earned her associates degree in graphic design.
But then she married Brian Dodge, also an Ag teacher with a farming habit, and before she knew it, she was roped back into the life she’d always known.
Briley had her own ideas, though. In 2021, she set out to find a way to bring her family’s locally raised beef to tables all across Giles County and beyond. She mapped out farmer’s markets in southern middle Tennessee and applied for entrance to set up and sell their Beech Hill Beef. It was a lot of work, but it led to an even better idea.
“Getting into the farmer’s markets was harder than I thought,” Briley admitted. “It was either super expensive to get in or there were long waiting lists. And when I did get in, I kept thinking, ‘We need to sell beef year round, and these other people have things they need to sell all year, too — not just March to October.’”
Right there in the farmer’s market, the idea for The Local Farmer was born.
“A lot of people want to buy local products,” Briley explained. “They just don’t have the time to run to this farm to buy eggs and to my farm to buy beef. Farmers need one place to bring their things and people can come to that one place to buy. So Brian and I found a building in Pulaski and went to work turning it into our farm store. Actually, the whole family helped.”
And Briley was sure to build a bit of her family’s heritage into her store.
“The tin behind the register came from my dad’s barn, which was his dad’s barn before,” Briley said. “The barn wood came from my maternal grandfather’s barn. It fell about a week before we opened.”
Briley has a network of local farmers who bring their wares into her store — everything from vegetables to fresh-baked bread to goats-milk soap. But the main attraction is the Beech Hill Beef, still raised on her dad’s farm.
“On opening day, my dad stood near the freezers and told everyone, ‘Now, I grew this beef.’ He was so proud,” Briley said. “There have been some really emotional people come in and say they’re so glad we opened the store. Now they can buy local all year long.”
Unlike Briley, Davida Briggs Wilson never once considered another career outside of agriculture.
“I was born and raised on a dairy farm in Lynnville,” Davida shared. “We milked Holsteins, raised beef cattle and grew tobacco. It’s in my blood. I never wanted to do anything else.”
Now a resident of Weakley County, Davida and her husband Justin have committed to raising their four children similarly to the way she was brought up — learning to appreciate and use everything the soil and the animals give. And it was in her quest to use all the animals give that led to her latest agri-business adventure.
“In 2015, one of my Boer goats was producing lots and lots of milk,” Davida remembered. “I would have to milk her down every day. I put up the extra milk because I was saving it in case I needed it to feed baby goats later on, but I never needed it.”
Davida couldn’t stand the thought of letting the milk go to waste, so she decided to try her hand at making goat-milk soap. It worked. She actually enjoyed the process and she loved having natural soap for her family.
“In late 2016, I bought my first actual milk goat,” Davida recalled. “It snowballed from there.”
She launched Wilson Farm Soaps and started taking orders. She learned to make goat-milk lotions and started dehydrating some of the milk in order to make bath bombs.
And if her farm doesn’t produce what she needs to make new products, she reaches out to other farms in Weakley County and back home in Giles County.
“I get a lot of my beeswax I use in my soaps from Giles County,” Davida said. “I have a friend who raises hogs, so I get the fat from him and render my own lard. I use a lot of herbs that I grow and put them into my soaps and bath fizzies. God has provided me with all this so I’m trying to use as much as possible. It’s natural. It’s what we need.”
Her customers agree. Davida has shipped her soaps from Delaware to California, and several other states in between. It keeps her busy, but she loves doing it and she really loves her helpers.
“It’s a family operation,” Davida said. “My husband does a lot of the grunt work. If something breaks down, I can count on him to fix it. My kids pitch in. They love to help and it’s good for them.”
Briley invites people to come to her farm store to purchase the home-grown produce they want, while Davida sends her natural products out far and wide. They have different approaches but the same desire to provide the best for their customers.
And they both have some words of wisdom for any young lady with aspirations to break into agri-business.
“Don’t think about it, just do it,” Davida advised. “Don’t sit back and wait.”
“I see a lot of women in agriculture,” Briley added. “My sister Lettie works at Farm Bureau. They have entire programs to support women in agriculture. I wouldn’t want any high school girl sitting in Ag class to think that this is a field she couldn’t be involved in. I never thought I’d do something like this, but I’m doing it — and many others are, too.”
