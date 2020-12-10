Flowers Creamery Celebrates Grand Opening

Agri-tourism grows in Giles County with the grand opening of Flowers Creamery. Celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles County Chamber are (from left) Chamber Office Manager Ann Basinger, South Central TN Tourism Director Ryan French, family members, Jerry Flowers, Diane Flowers, owners, Brian and Morgan Flowers, WKSR representative Madi Hyde, Chamber Board Member Heather Ayres, and friends, Sevena Kreegel, Lee Davis, Stephanie Thomason and Mike Thomason. GC Chamber / Submitted
