“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” by L. Frank Baum is the current production on the STAAR Theatre stage in Pulaski. All three shows of the opening weekend were sold out as more than 40 young actors, ranging from ages 6 to 17, worked together to bring this play to life.
“The kids have been wonderful and have taken the show and rolled with it,” Director and Choreographer Mary Ann Trimble said. “We are so thankful for all of the community support provided this past weekend, and we look forward to entertaining everyone again this weekend.”
Musical Director Rosie Craft added, “You will find yourself checking your program for ages, because this young cast will blow you away! They have put in a lot of hours, and it shows in their performance. We have some strong singers on that stage that will carry you somewhere over the rainbow.”
It is not too late to grab your tickets to enjoy this amazing show! The Wizard of Oz will be performed on the STAAR stage Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at staartheatre.org or by calling 363-7222. STAAR Theatre is located at 105 N. First St on the Pulaski Square.
“There’s no place like home at STAAR Theatre!” Producer Tammy Pierchoski concluded. “It really does become a home away from home for the talented actors, directing team, seamstresses and volunteers that devote countless hours to create the magic on the STAAR stage.”
