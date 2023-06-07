The Child Development Center of Giles County will host a Children’s Health Fair for ages birth to 5 years Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Pulaski Recreation Center.
The event will include FREE health screenings for ages birth to 5 years.
“Our mission is to provide support and services to children, families and individuals with disabilities while addressing the health and well-being of all persons in the communities that we serve,” Director of Early Intervention Teresa Winnette, explained.
Founded in 1993, the program serves those children in Giles County ages birth to three years with disabilities or developmental delays. They provide intervention services year-round that focus on speech, language, cognitive, motor and social development.
“With COVID restrictions, it was difficult for some to access our resources, and we are anxious to get back to our normal routine,” Winnette said. “We can provide services in home or at community-based locations.”
The community health fair is just such an opportunity and will include access to several services. There will be dental checks, vision screenings for ages 1-5, developmental screening for birth-3 years, car seat safety checks and more. Member of the Giles County Health Department will be on-hand as well as a dietitian and financial planner offering valuable advice to participants.
“The CDC serves 350-400 families in the county and eligibility for the program is based on a qualifying diagnosis of a condition, degree of prematurity or a child’s percentage of developmental delay — the Tennessee Early Intervention System determines whether children meet the
guidelines for early intervention services,” Winnette said.
Saturday’s event is FREE of charge. For more information, call 424-1816 or email gei@cdctn.org.
“This is a wonderful outreach for the families of Giles County and surrounding counties,” Winnette said. “I’m thankful to be a part of this amazing group and the work that we do.”
