The Ardmore Public Library welcomes a visit from the restored vintage Greyhound bus that is part of the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery, Ala. The visit was part of a year-long commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides, “Retracing the Journey. Passing the Torch.” The visit featured numerous speakers, including (inset, from left) William H. Hampton, local historian and founder of the Huntsville Revisited Museum; Alabama Historical Commission Chairman Eddie Griffith; Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton; as well as a musical tribute by local singer, songwriter and poet Johnnie Tucker. Submitted
