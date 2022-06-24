The Pulaski Garden Club’s June Pick of the Month is Shirley Hinkle Hargrove’s country garden at 1107 Smith St. The eye-catching Stella D’Oros bloom brightly, outlining the lush lawn, while large rose bushes at the drive’s entrance welcome you in. The many colorful plantings have lovely memories as gifts from other gardens and the whimsical pots and yard art make this a very special place. Twenty years in the making, Hargrove’s gardening philosophy is “Share and Pay it Forward.” PGC / Submitted
