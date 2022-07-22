The Pulaski Garden Club’s July Pick of the Month is presented to the Raya and Chip Whitworth family for their 327 W. Flower St. residence. Built in 1900, the home features a lush lawn with monkey grass lining the beautiful garden beds. Large pots of color entice you to the front porch while the window boxes’ bountiful plant combinations steal the show. This home and yard is as lovely as the happy family who lives there.   PGC / Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.