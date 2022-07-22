The Pulaski Garden Club’s July Pick of the Month is presented to the Raya and Chip Whitworth family for their 327 W. Flower St. residence. Built in 1900, the home features a lush lawn with monkey grass lining the beautiful garden beds. Large pots of color entice you to the front porch while the window boxes’ bountiful plant combinations steal the show. This home and yard is as lovely as the happy family who lives there. PGC / Submitted
