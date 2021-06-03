The Giles County Humane Association will host a fish fry fund-raiser with all the trimmings Thursday, June 17, from 4:30-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
Cost is $13 per plate, pay at the door.
Proceeds benefit GCHA’s low cost spay/neuter program, open to Giles County residents — $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
GCHA is always in need of fosters; all vetting and food/supplies provided by GCHA.
For more information, call 363-5455.
