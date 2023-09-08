Bonnie needs your help!
Bonnie was a homeless kitty, living on the UT Southern campus, just trying to keep her kittens safe, until a kind lady rescued her and helped her kittens get adopted.
Now it’s Bonnie’s turn. She has come so far and is learning that humans aren’t so scary. She enjoys a soft touch and is learning to trust. All she needs is a chance. Please open your heart and call us about our sweet Bonnie girl.
If you are interested in Bonnie or any of our other foster animals, call and leave a message at 363-5455, message them on Facebook or email gilescohumane@gmail.com.
You can also see Rip and Rowdy and GCHA’s other adoptable pets on Petfinder.com.
GCHA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focusing on a low cost spay/neuter program and pet adoption for all of Giles County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.