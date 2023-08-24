Iris is ready to make some family very happy — she is the best blend of sweet cuddles and adventurous play. Iris likes to talk and has unique ways of letting you know what she wants. She is a very smart girl and good with other cats, dogs and kids. Iris is fully vetted and ready to find her forever home.
If you are interested in Iris or any the Giles County Humane Association’s other foster animals, call and leave a message at 363-5455, message them on Facebook or email gilescohumane@gmail.com.
You can see also Iris and GCHA’s other adoptable pets on Petfinder.com.
GCHA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focusing on a low cost spay/neuter program and pet adoption for all of Giles County.
