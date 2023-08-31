These bonded brothers are both so sweet and cuddly. They love to play with their feather toys and climb on their cat tree, however, they are two of the calmest kittens you will find. They need to be adopted together as they are so attached. They lay together and eat together. Everything together. Who wants to give these amazing kittens a wonderful forever home?
If you are interested in Rip AND Rowdy or any of our other foster animals, call and leave a message at 363-5455, message them on Facebook or email gilescohumane@gmail.com.
You can also see Rip and Rowdy and GCHA’s other adoptable pets on Petfinder.com.
GCHA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focusing on a low cost spay/neuter program and pet adoption for all of Giles County.
