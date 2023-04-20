The Pulaski landscape is dotted with historical buildings and homes, examples of architectural style and the history of its citizens. As their numbers have decreased over the years through neglect, natural disasters, fire and even the unthinkable demolition, it is refreshing to know that there is still an appreciation and desire for the restoration and care of these buildings and their history.
If you have noticed the hustle and bustle on the southwest corner of Third and Madison streets recently — the location of the historic Brown-Daly-Horne House — and are interested, the Giles County Historical Society’s quarterly meeting will enlighten those in attendance to the origins of the home and it’s future.
Current owners Cynthia and John Lancaster have extensive knowledge in the area of historic restoration. Cynthia will be the guest host of the GCHS quarterly meeting this Sunday and will discuss the past and future of the home and its impact on Pulaski and Giles County.
She attended Virginia Intermont in Bristol, Va., before traveling to Bromley Kent England, where she trained as a registered nurse. Following her return to the Middle Tennessee area, years later Cynthia attended O’More College of Design where she earner her bachelor’s in historic design.
She then used her love of history and the culinary arts to bring to life historic dining rooms, complete with period food and table settings. Cynthia has lectured on dining and food at local museums, for the Tennessee Association of museums and for the South East Museum Conference.
The Lancasters moved to Pulaski about 10 years ago, purchased the Brown-Daly-Horne House about two and-one-half years ago and are in the process of an extensive restoration with plans to use the historic structure as a reasonably-priced community event and meeting center.
Plans are also in the works to use three upstairs bedrooms for bed and breakfast accommodations. The project will not only create a unique business opportunity for the community, but it will also preserve a piece of local history.
The GCHS quarterly program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Giles County Public Library. The event is FREE to the public. For more information, call the library at 363-2720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.