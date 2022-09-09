The Giles County Soil and Water Conservation District (GCSWCD) office is located in the USDA Service Center at 1024 Mill St. in Pulaski. We are not only part of the county government, but also a part of the state government.
The district has a board of directors consisting of five local producers elected by the landowners of Giles County. The current board members are Chairman Larry Dickey, Treasurer Ben Jackson, Russ Underwood, Chris Edgmon and James McCormack.
Soil and Water Conservation Districts and their governing boards of supervisors were formed nationwide, based on enabling legislation from Congress that grew out of the devastating Dust Bowl and other critical conservation problems of the 1930s. This enabling legislation granted individual states the right to form Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Districts are to protect and conserve the natural resources of the county by utilizing programs such as the Agriculture Resources Conservation Fund (ARCF), 319 Watershed Grants and aids in the implementation of federal programs. Annually these programs provide producers with thousands of dollars in cost share assistance.
The district, along with Natural Resource Conservation Services, provides financial incentives, technical assistance, education and helps implement best management practices to agricultural landowners and operators. These voluntary programs are designed to address areas such as grazing, irrigation, groundwater, surface water, woodland, pest and nutrient management, animal waste and erosion.
Along with sharing an office and working hand-in-hand with NRCS and Farm Service Agency (FSA), we also partner with many other organizations such as the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Quail Forever, UT Extension, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife, to name a few.
Working with NRCS, the Soil and Water Conservation District’s goals continue to focus on urban conservation, promotion of climate-smart agriculture and educating our employees on racial justice and equity by increasing program participation of the historically underserved, beginning farmers/ranchers, veterans and women farmers.
For additional information visit farmers.gov or call our office at 363-2675, ext. 3. Also see us on Facebook and on our website at gcscd.gov.
—GCSWCD
