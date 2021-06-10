The Giles County Veterans Alliance presents a plaque to Jimmy Hosay and the McKay Service Center staff in grateful appreciation for Hosay’s generosity in supporting GCVA over the years by servicing whatever needs the GCVA vans may have, many times at no cost. Thanking Hosay (center with plaque) are (from left) GCVA driver Eddie Powell, Board Chair Barry Alsup, Commander Dalton Hall, Chaplain and County Commissioner Tommy Pollard and driver Wendell Pierce. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- County Commission Holds Land Use Plan’s Fate
- Bobcat Receivers, Secondary Highlight Strong Spring
- GCVA Shows Appreciation
- Campbellsville Ice Cream Churn Off Set for Saturda
- STAAR Theatre Hosts Open House Tomorrow
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Candace Garland
- Raiders Exit Spring As a 2A Football Team
- Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — June 8
- Giles Woman Dies in Crash
- GCHS Women’s Basketball Reunion Set for Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.