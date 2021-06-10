GCVA Hosay

The Giles County Veterans Alliance presents a plaque to Jimmy Hosay and the McKay Service Center staff in grateful appreciation for Hosay’s generosity in supporting GCVA over the years by servicing whatever needs the GCVA vans may have, many times at no cost. Thanking Hosay (center with plaque) are (from left) GCVA driver Eddie Powell, Board Chair Barry Alsup, Commander Dalton Hall, Chaplain and County Commissioner Tommy Pollard and driver Wendell Pierce.   Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen

