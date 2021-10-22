RC-STRHS Genesis Medical Detox

STRHS Pulaski hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly expanded Genesis Medical Detox department. Celebrating are Genesis CEO Peter Dacchille, Genesis COO Tim Brennan, Genesis staff, hospital staff and board members and the Giles Chamber.   STRHS Pulaski / Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.