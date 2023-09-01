The Giles County Fair will present the Here’s the Beef Festival again this year, kicking off next week!
Giles County Fair’s Here’s The Beef Festival will provide entertainment and exhibit opportunities Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 5-9, at the Giles County Agri Park.
A vast array of events are planned, so get excited! The Brick Church Meats & More Rodeo, the Pulaski Lions Club’s Demolition Derby, motor cross and jump-and-run events, Owens Dental’s The Thrill Show by Cincinnati Circus and the Beef Celebrity Showmanship Class are all scheduled, along with the Miss Giles County pageants, Family Faith Night, Farm-To-Table Dinner, Ice Cream Churn-Off, Cow Pie Bingo, Annual 4-H Poultry Sale and a sheep, beef and dairy show. There are also new offerings like a bounce house village, Young Guns Shoot Out, Vendor Mall and the Giles County Cattlemen’s Association’s Steak Showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Giles County Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said the event is all about showing off how special Giles County is.
“I am really excited for the event this committee has put together,” Parker said. “We are overcoming the same obstacles many other small county fairs are dealing with, and that is the expense of a carnival. There are fewer and fewer carnival companies to choose from, yet these companies have all the fairs across the country to pick from. When the company we have had for the past several years wanted to run our gate and increase prices, we had to step back and ask, ‘Is this our event or theirs?’ With that in mind, we set out to make a wonderful lineup of events that gets back to the basics... putting our county and agriculture on display.”
This is the opportunity for youth and adults alike to display exhibits like quilts, crafts, canning, culinary, woodworking, photography and more with ribbons and prize money awarded to the winners. Exhibits will be on display in Volunteer Hall throughout the festival week. All attendees can also vote for their favorite wildlife exhibit each night.
Gate admission on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is $5, and children 3 and under are free all week. This includes a maze of 12 inflatables, a 35-foot spider climbing mountain, the Jump & Run, and multiple circus thrill shows with motorcycle tricks and flying trapeze. Parking is free all week.
“We bought out an entire inflatable company for the week,” Parker said. “So bring the kiddos out to enjoy them and go through the Children’s Farmers Market where they can pick foods out like the grown-ups do.”
Admission is $20 on Friday and Saturday, with the rodeo back in town for two nights this year, the motocross and the demolition derby.
See the special insert inside this edition for a complete day-by-day schedule of events and activities.
To learn more about the week’s activities, full schedule, merchandise and advance tickets, visit heresthebeeftn.com.
For more information on the youth and adult educational exhibits, call Giles Extension at 363-3523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.