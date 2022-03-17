In the past week, more than two million Ukrainian citizens have suddenly found themselves refugees in foreign lands. People around the world have rallied to condemn Russia’s act of war, but few individuals outside the affected areas are as invested in helping Ukrainians on the ground as Jenn Williams in Pulaski.
Jenn and husband Paul spent time in Ukraine in 2012 and 2017, when adopting their children. Countless Ukrainians helped them along their adoption journey, expecting nothing in return. After finalizing their adoptions, though, Jenn and her husband remained in contact with organizations and individuals throughout the country. For years, they had been looking to set up a non-profit organization to show gratitude for the many selfless acts that helped their family.
In light of recent events, the couple intensified their efforts and established the non-profit Williams Farm Foundation.
The same orphanages they had been working with during times of peace continue their mission to care for Ukrainian children, even as war destroys Ukrainian homes. For confidentiality, we cannot detail the names or locations of these organizations, who are themselves potential civilian targets of war.
One orphanage was able to evacuate its children to Germany, but some of the staff remained behind. They offer food, support and shelter to citizens on the road to a refugee camp, other citizens who suddenly found themselves homeless and to Ukrainian soldiers who must fight for their country’s continued independence.
The second orphanage, however, supports disabled orphans and is unable to evacuate; 138 children live there. In addition to the day-to-day rigor of nurturing orphaned children with special needs, the staff must now carry each child individually to a bunker each time the air raid sirens go off. They must do everything possible to keep the children safe. This organization also gives support to affected citizens in the area and to the military resistance.
A third orphanage recently found itself in an emergency evacuation situation; its needs are unknown because the situation is continuously evolving.
Jenn and her husband are in constant contact with Ukraine. Their Ukrainian friends have shared their most urgent needs as war rages around them: food, medicine, body armor, clothing, diapers and blankets.
Sending cash through trusted sources is the most efficient way to help individuals in the war zone source increasingly rare commodities. Humanitarian agencies can be levied to bring materials into the war zone, but supplies
must be purchased with cash. Ukrainian people in need help those even less fortunate around them, but foreign cash support fixes problems in a concrete, immediate way.
Donations in times of turmoil can often find themselves in the pockets of corrupt individuals. The Williams family wishes that everyone who is able to contribute to Ukrainian efforts pays close attention to where their funds are used. For example, these are trustworthy organizations: UNICEF, Orphan’s Promise and Ambassadors of Father’s House.
In addition to starting a non-profit, the Williams’ have taken in a Ukrainian young man who arrived in America on a visitor visa days before war broke out in his homeland. Dima Kobziuk will remain in the Williams’ home until it is safe for him to be reunited with his parents. Dima’s mother and other relatives were able to evacuate to Germany, while his father remains in Ukraine due to a law that does not allow men ages 18-60 to leave the country.
You can find videos of Jenn speaking with staff at the orphanages on her instagram (Mrs_Jenn_Williams310). Jenn’s husband Paul has told their story on Canadian radio [AM800 CKLW]. The family will continue to speak with the media to detail their work and progress.
The Williams Farm Foundation had been imagined as a way for the Williams’ and their family to support orphans in a general way. Instead, the family works to help individuals in Ukraine find immediate help to survive war. The individuals and organizations Williams works with are all real people with real needs, and the foundation meets those needs in tangible ways. More support translates directly into more needs met.
Potential donors are welcome to email The Williams’ at [email protected] for more details on how they can help.
