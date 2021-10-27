Last Thursday proved to be a beautiful Fall night on the Square for the 30th Annual Chili Cookoff!
The theme for the night was “Fired Up for the Firehawks,” and boy were we! Many students, residents and businesses from across Giles County showed up for a great time on Second Street, hungry for Chili.
The Chili Cookoff is one of two fund-raisers for the Chamber, and this year a $1,000 scholarship was given back to UTS for one lucky student!
Go Firehawks and thanks to all of the businesses and eaters alike for participating!
Next Up
It is time to switch gears for Halloween!
The spooky season is upon us and we are celebrating on the Square Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3-5:30 p.m. for all your little trick-or-treaters to come out and get some treats!
There will also be a Fall Festival at First United Methodist Church from 3-5 p.m. and a Wonderfully Bonkers Wonderland event at Annointed Athletics from 4-7 p.m.
Other events include: UT Southern Boo Out today (Wednesday) 6-7:30 p.m. and the Growing Tree Halloween Parade Friday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.
We hope to see you and your little spooks at one of the many Pulaski Halloween events!
