Much is on the horizon for the Giles Chamber, and for starters, they have added a new addition to their team.
Makenna Edde has joined the chamber as the director of communications and special programs.
“The Giles County Chamber of Commerce would not be living up to expectations if it did not have headline news for the beginning of a new year,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “We feel fortunate to have recruited Makenna to our team.
“Retaining our young talent is imperative to the growth of our community, and the Chamber strives to be the catalyst in this endeavor.”
A Giles County native and current University of Tennessee Southern student pursuing her master’s degree, Edde has “always been extremely fascinated with the Chamber and the major role they play in this community,” she said. “I was first introduced to the Chamber when I was a member of the Giles Youth Leadership Class of 2018.”
“This is where I saw firsthand just how much the Giles County Chamber of Commerce contributed to the growth of Giles County,” Edde said. “It was then that I began to realize that giving back and volunteering is a significant part of my own personal values so from that moment on, I have made it my goal to work for an organization that values the community as much as I do.”
Edde currently holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management from UT Southern and expects to graduate from the MBA program in May of 2023.
“I have had the privilege of working numerous jobs throughout my college career that have given me an array of knowledge, which will allow me to be an asset to the Chamber,” Edde said. “For the majority of my time in college, I worked at LewLew’s Gift Boutique as a sales associate where I first discovered my fascination with the daily business operations of a small business owner.
“My time at LewLew’s not only helped me understand the basic necessities that a local business needs to operate effectively but also gave me the opportunity to network with members of our community,” she said. “This knowledge is essential for my position as the director of communications and special programs at the Chamber.”
While interning at Congressman Mark Green’s office, an experience that gave her a “much more insightful view of Chamber operations,” Edde said she “was able to collaborate with several different chamber offices through the Seventh Congressional District.”
“With a passion for this community, a wide variety of knowledge regarding business, and a desire to see Pulaski grow, I will be helping the Chamber create promotional and informative material while simultaneously coordinating the Main Street program for Historic Downtown Pulaski and maintaining the Chamber’s Special Programs,” Edde said. “I’m very fortunate to have received this opportunity and I look forward to helping the Chamber prosper.”
