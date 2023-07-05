See anyone you know?
Giles Countians Isom Wilbanks, Rich Woolard, Pat Woolard, Chad Hasting, Alex Chiappe, Choreographer Mary Ann Trimble and (not pictured) Crystal Woolard are among the cast that will take the stage for “Fiddler on the Roof” July 7, 8, 9, 14,15 and 16 at Lawrenceburg’s Historic Crockett Theatre.
Friday and Saturday’s performances are at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at etix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.