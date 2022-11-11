After much planning and hard work, the Giles County Archives has a new home.
In celebration, the Giles County Archives will host an open house Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at their new facility located at 211 S. Cedar Lane in Pulaski. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments and tour the building.
“This is a lovely office and handicap accessible, with plenty of parking!” Director/Archivist Barbara Nicolson said.
At 11 a.m. a ribbon cutting and dedication for the Parker White Reading and Research Library will be held, with state and local dignitaries and politicians in attendance.
“The dedication is in honor of Clara Parker and Elizabeth White who tirelessly worked, saving our records and were instrumental to the beginning of our Giles County Archives nearly 40 years ago,”Nicolson explained.
Previously located on the second and third floors of the Giles County Courthouse, the Giles County Archives houses records which include the personal history of our citizens through wills, estates, deeds, court cases, even poorhouse documents, that go as far back as the 1850s. Each of these bits of history is a page in the book of someone’s life and genealogical history.
