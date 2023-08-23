The Brick Church Meats & More Rodeo, the Pulaski Lions Club’s Demolition Derby, motor cross and jump-and-run events, Owens Dental’s The Thrill Show by Cincinnati Circus and the Beef Celebrity Showmanship Class are just a few of the highlights scheduled for Sept. 5-9 at the Giles County Agri Park.
Other events that week will include Miss Giles County pageants, Family Faith Night, Farm-To-Table Dinner, Ice Cream Churn-Off, cow pie bingo, the annual 4-H poultry sale and a sheep, beef and dairy show.
New this year will be a Young Guns Shoot Out, a pellet accuracy challenge sponsored by the Giles County Deer Hunters, a Friday and Saturday Vendor Mall, the Giles County Cattleman’s Association’s Steak Show on Saturday afternoon and a bounce house village for the week.
A traditional highlight of the week is the opportunity for youth and adults to display exhibits in the various departments. Exhibits such as quilts, crafts, canning, culinary, woodworking, photography, honey, fruits and vegetables, flowers, and field and forage crops for youth and adults will be accepted Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Premium money and ribbons will be awarded to the winners. Exhibits will be on display in Volunteer Hall throughout the festival week.
The Giles County Deer Hunters Association will take entries until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the popular people’s choice deer head contest, sponsored by King B Farm. This year any other species can be entered in addition to deer mounts. All festival attendees can go to Volunteer Hall to vote for their favorite wildlife exhibit each night. Total premiums for the winners are $500.
An online exhibit catalog for each department can be found at tiny.utk.edu/catalog. To learn more about the week’s activities, visit heresthebeeftn.com/. For more information on the youth and adult educational exhibits, call Giles Extension at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
