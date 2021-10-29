The Giles County Public Library has been selected through a competitive application process to be part of NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.
“The Giles County Public Library is one of just 60 libraries nationwide, and the only one in Tennessee, to be part of this initiative, and we’re thrilled to have been selected,” GCPL Program Coordinator Teresa Burns. “We look forward to introducing STEAM concepts to our younger patrons and to exploring the universe together with people of all ages during our public programs in 2021 and 2022.”
As a NASA@ My Library Partner, the Giles County Public Library will hold public programs that explore NASA science and technology, specifically around NASA’s newest next-generation telescope launch (Nov. 6), the first telescope images (late spring 2022) and as part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program (summer 2022). More information, including a program schedule, will be available in the coming months at gilescountylibrary.org.
Approximately 150 libraries applied to be part of the program.
As part of this initiative, the Giles County Public Library will receive training and resources to implement NASA events and programming, access to a university Subject Matter Expert (SME) to support patron engagement and $1,600 for programming expenses.
These resources, along with support by the NASA@ My Library team, will enable the Giles County Public Library to conduct excellent NASA STEAM programming and activities. NASA@ My Library will create compelling learning experiences for the Giles County Public Library’s community and share the story, science and adventure of NASA’s scientific explorations of planet Earth, our solar system and the universe beyond.
—GCPL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.