There is perhaps no other building or institution in Giles County that has had more of an influence on its citizens than our landmark Courthouse — except for the Giles County Public Library. While far less imposing, the Library is nonetheless a vital and essential institution for Giles Countians.
It is, perhaps, no coincidence that the humble beginnings of the library originated in a small room in the lower levels of the Courthouse. In July 1929, the County Court of Giles County issued a resolution setting aside the southeast corner room of the Giles County Courthouse for the use and benefit of the public library. The space was shared with the Homemakers Club and the American Legion.
However, the library quickly outgrew its cramped quarters and was moved to its current location at 122 S. Second St. in 1941 — 80 years ago. The building was gifted to the county through the generosity of Giles County native Cornelius A. Craig and wife Maggie Sinclair Craig.
Through this generous act came not only the building, furniture and equipment, but all the periodicals and books, which had the distinction of being selected by the head of the Library School at Peabody College in Nashville.
“In my mind, the library was a huge gift to the people of Giles County 80 years ago from the Craig family,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt said. “Having a library in our community is a great asset for all people. And the former and current trustees, Giles County and the City of Pulaski have sustained and maintained the library over these 80 years to make it a lasting educational resource.”
It is hard to imagine by today’s standards, but the entire library’s cost was only $52,000 — the equivalent of nearly $1 million in 2021. For the altruistic Craigs, the impact it would have on their community was well worth the price.
“The library is to be opened to men and women, boys and girls, without fees or dues.”
Ownership of the library and its contents were deeded to the trustees by Craig on its official opening in June 1941.
“What appeals to me about the library is that it is open for everyone and has something for everyone,” Library Board Chair Preston Murrey said. “We are proud to be celebrating the Library’s 80th Anniversary and it is one of the most worthwhile endeavors that I have been involved with.”
In the 1940s, the library expanded its book collection by 10,000 books and had well established itself in the service of the community as a resource of knowledge. Before there were other accommodations in the 1950s, the library hosted the community’s kindergarten classes.
There was expansive growth during the 1960s and, in the 1970s, the Giles County Historical Museum and the genealogy room were added. The Giles County Historical Society oversees the museum with library staff.
“We are an all-volunteer organization and we welcome everybody to participate,” GCHS member and officer Sam T. Collins said. “We rely on volunteers to man the museum and the genealogy room located in the library.”
The late 1980s saw another addition and renovation that nearly doubled its size, and the 1990s saw the library continue to grow by leaps and bounds in the acquisition of books, technology and programs of all sorts, all free to the community.
Many wide-eyed children have enjoyed story time at the library in the imaginative children’s area. The library has hosted authors, afternoon teas and recitals of all kinds. It holds local history, state history, world and even the history of the universe.
The second decade of the 2000s saw an ambitious renovation and modernization of the
aging building. Funds were raised through a number of sources to make major repairs throughout, from the interior to building infrastructure and equipment.
In a world where we so often turn to the internet and social media for entertainment and research, the Giles County Public Library has remained a welcoming environment for all.
The library has hosted exhibitions of all kinds, both of an artistic and craft nature. Historical lecturers often have graced its spaces, as well as those on a countless number of other subjects. There have been bug experts, animal experts, cooking and entertaining experts and many, many others who have helped the library foster the community’s interests. Knowledge of electronic technologies from computers to gaming have been a welcome addition to their programs. The library calendar is packed with monthly events — as well as the unique and extraordinary.
Throughout the decades, the vast changes it has seen, through community triumphs and tragedies, the library has continued to manifest Craig’s vision as a place of community. Changing with the times while remaining a constant, providing up-to-date programs and services — all still free of charge.
“The library has been a valuable asset to the community for the past 80 years,” longtime board member Bill Rutherford said. “And I am certain it will be a continuing benefit for the future of Giles County and the communities it serves.”
In celebration of all those dedicated to the institution and of the years of service and those who have used the library, an anniversary celebration is planned for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1-4 p.m. There will be refreshments and lots of fun for everyone.
“As board members, we want to show our appreciation for Pulaski and Giles County for their support throughout the years,” Carolyn Harrison said. “We cannot believe it’s the 80th anniversary, and we hope that patrons and everyone will join in the celebration so that we can celebrate and thank them for being so supportive. There will be lots of fun — see ya’ there!”
