On display Aug. 17-26 at the Tennessee State Fair is the TN State Quilt, a true work of art representing each of the 95 counties in Tennessee.
UT Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents in each county were handed fabric and the task of finding one local person to design and construct a quilt square, with a time frame of less than two months.
For Giles, Roni Curry immediately said yes.
She knew instinctively that the iconic Giles County Courthouse should be the focus of the quilt square.
Curry designed and appliquéd the Giles County quilt square in the Spring of 2022. And it is now a part of the completed quilt, which will be on display in the Expo Center at the fairgrounds in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.