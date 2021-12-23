The Giles County Senior Citizens Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
“Senior centers are para-mount to the quality of life and independence of our aging Tennesseans,” TCAD Executive Director James Dunn said.
According to TN.gov, “As part of the state’s FY2021 bud-get, the Tennessee General As-sembly allocated $400,000 for senior centers across the state. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, awarding $5,000 to 80 senior centers on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Along with the application itself, letters from Giles County State Rep. Clay Doggett and State Sen. Joey Hensley were also required, Giles Senior Center Director Sonya Redd explained.
Redd was notified of the center’s selection as a grant recipient in November, and the presentation was set for Dec. 2.
In addition to Doggett, Hensley and Dunn, also attending the presentation were TCAD Director of Volunteer Engagement Sidney Schuttrow, South Central Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability’s Director Joe Evans, Assistant Director Robin Rochelle, Quality Assurance Coordinator Katrina Crisp and Fiscal Manager Barbara Pruitt, as well as Giles Senior Center Board members, Chair-man Lois Aymett, Vice Chair-man Vivian Sims, Secretary Cheryl Austin, Pat Ford, Ruby Smith, Fordie Franklin and Janice Tucker. —Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.