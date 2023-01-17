The Giles County Branch of the NAACP held its 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk Monday, followed by a program featuring local speakers and performances.
Giles NAACP First Vice President Benita Cross welcomed attendees. Cross said that prior to the walk’s current incarnation over the last two decades, there were silent walks held. She said this is why she encouraged marchers to sing along the route, ensuring their voices and message are heard.
The group walked from the Historic Pulaski Square to the Greater Richland Creek Central Building, where an inspirational program was held. Master of Ceremonies Kiedron Turner introduced the various speakers and performers, which included many local youth.
The event was opened with prayer and scripture from Graham Slam Hoover and Kacetin Jimenez. Carter Kelley, a student from Marietta, Ga., spoke on Dr. King’s Legacy and recited King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Tanisha Hardison, Jeremy Gardner and Genesis Massey all sang songs, and praise dancer Markeyta Bledsoe performed.
Local entrepreneur Richard Kemp was the featured speaker for the event. Kemp is a tax strategist, mobile juice bar owner and entertainer based in Pulaski. He spoke of how decreasing the economic disparity in America was a part of King’s dream.
“We are celebrating somebody who had the guts to follow their dream,” Kemp said. “He had a dream, we can have a dream.”
Kemp heartened the crowd to look inward for happiness and ignore those who might be discouraging and negative.
“You’ve got to take heed to what you listen to, because what you listen to will come out of your mouth,” Kemp said.
Happiness is the true wealth, Kemp said, and by choosing “assets over liabilities,” by making good choices in life, monetary wealth will follow.
“If you chase money,” he said, “it will run away from you.”
To reach the goal of economic equity, Kemp encouraged everyone to increase their financial literacy in order to create generational wealth.
“Follow your dream, take those risks, live your life,” Kemp said.
Vivian Sims spoke about the upcoming unveiling of the statue honoring the U.S. Colored Troops in Giles County who served the Union Army during the civil war. The statue will depict a soldier with his hand on the head of a young boy, which Sims said sends the message, “He is a descendant of brave warriors, just as all of us are.” Sims hopes to send this message to all the youth of Giles County, because “if you are born knowing you are the descendant of a great warrior, you will grow up to be a brave warrior.” Sims told the children in the audience, “You are important, powerful and intelligent,” and are capable of great things.
Giles NAACP President Joseph Sutton closed the event by inviting the public to join the organization and thanking all who participated.
