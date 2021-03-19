Giles Psychiatric Associates Celebrates Grand Opening

Giles Psychiatric Associates celebrates its Grand Opening March 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles County Chamber. Owner Laine Brindley Murray cuts the ribbon, officially opening the practice, while being cheered on by Becky Parsons, Sherry Hill, Jeff Brindley, Robert Murray, Kylee Wroda Church, Carol Smith, Carrie Folwkes Brindley, Dawn Barkstrom Standley, Cacey Cardin, Lauren Reed, Jenny Hobbs, Tamieka Russell, Ben Jackson, Haley Holt, Karen Niedergeses, Karan Amos, JJ Brindley, Gina Hobbs, Heather Ayres, Bryan Brindley, Ronnie Brindley, Cody Moore and Abby Haroon. GPA is located at 100 S. Second St. on the southwest corner of the Pulaski Square. GC Chamber / Submitted
