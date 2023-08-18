The Giles County Senior Center is located at 100 Senior Citizen Drive in Pulaski. For more information, call 363-7441.
Upcoming special events planned at the Center include:
Monday, Aug. 21 — BP and Wellness checks-ups.
Thursday, Aug. 24 — Pool Tournament with senior centers from surrounding counties; all pool players welcome.
Friday, Sept. 1 — Super Senior Day and Potluck Lunch Labor Day cookout.
Bingo
Bingo is played daily at 10 a.m.
Exercise Classes
UT Southern and the Pulaski Recreation Center host exercise classes Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.
Sewing Classes
Sewing classes featuring instruction on quilting, embroidery, crafts, etc. are held each Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.
STRHS
Breakfast and presentations with STRHS Pulaski are held each third Thursday.
