The Giles County Senior Center is located at 100 Senior Citizen Drive in Pulaski. For more information, call 363-7441.
Upcoming events at the Center include:
Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Leslie Williams will present hearing aid information.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 — Maury Regional representatives will offer B/P and Wellness Checks, and flu shots.
Bingo
Bingo is played daily at 10 a.m. Special guests are welcomed each second and third Wednesday.
Daily Activities
Daily activities include pool, dominos, a variety of card games, crafts, puzzles and listening to music.
Exercise Classes
UT Southern and the
Pulaski Recreation Center host exercise classes Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.
Sewing Classes
Sewing classes featuring instruction on quilting, embroidery, crafts, etc. are held each Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.
STRHS
Breakfast and presentations with STRHS Pulaski are held each third Thursday.
