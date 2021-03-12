What better time of year to recognize the Girl Scouts of America than during March — Women’s History Month. Girl Scouts has a long history of empowering young women to be Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers and Leaders — GIRLs — who contribute to making the world a better place.
There have been many famous Girl Scouts around the world. It is not a surprise that many female athletes, political leaders and entertainers were proud members of the group. According to GirlScouts.org, 52 percent of female business leaders, 69 percent of female U.S. Senators and 100 percent of female U.S. Secretaries of State are girl scout alumnae. Notable American Girl Scouts include: Lucille Ball, Hillary Clinton, Astronaut Mae Jemison, Katie Couric and Venus Williams. Even Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was a member of the Girl Guides, the U.K. equivalent of the Girls Scouts.
Juliette (Daisy) Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts of America on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Ga. What began with 18 girls, “today includes 2.6 million Girl Scouts (1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults) in 92 countries and more than 50 million alums, united across distance and decades by lifelong friendships, shared adventures and the desire to do big things to make the world a better place,” GirlScouts.org states.
The Girl Scout Promise and Law are shared by every member of Girl Scouting. The Girl Scout Promise is the way Girl Scouts agree to act everyday toward one another and other people and the Girl Scout Law outlines a way to act towards one another and the world.
The Girl Scout Promise — On my honor, I will try; to serve God and my country, to help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law.
The Girl Scout Law — I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.
Scouting offers a variety of opportunities for girls. Where else can you learn a new dance, learn business skills, go camping and canoeing, experience the arts, contribute to your community, learn leadership skills, stay healthy and active, learn independence and team skills in one place? The organization helps to prepare girls for the future by educating in financial literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), healthy living and leadership.
Girl Scout groups include: Daisies — kindergarten through first grade; Brownies — second-third grade; Juniors – fourth-fifth; Cadettes — sixth-eighth; Seniors — ninth-10th; and finally Ambassadors who are 11th-12th grade girls.
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee includes 39 counties with approximately 8,000 volunteers and more than 15,000 Girl Scouts. Girls all over Giles County are participants in Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The program offers girls the opportunity to connect through summer camping programs at locations like Camp Sycamore Hills and Camp Holloway. Girls ages 5-17 can become involved in overnight programs and Day Camp is also another program for girls of all ages at Camp Piedmont. They also participate in charitable fund-raisers for the community, gun outings, horseback riding, pizza parties, sleepovers, annual cookie sales and the accumulation of badges.
“This year has been a rough year for scouting,” explained Giles County Leader Trina Parks. “Following Covid-19 protocols has made it difficult for the scouts to meet and be out in the community; some have been able to meet via Zoom.”
Scouting programs are designed to give girls the opportunity to discover and take action in their own lives and in their community, all while having a great time.
Local service unit events in Giles County are open to all registered Girl Scouts. These events are usually free of charge, sometimes with a donation of food, hygiene or other items to benefit a local charity or troop project. Each event is coordinated by a Troop Leader. Even though the pandemic made the usual schedule of programs difficult to execute, local Scouts still found ways to do so.
“Girls from different troops wanted to recognize those on the front lines of the virus so several of them presented first responders and nurses with snack baskets and other items to brighten their day,” Parks said. “They also gathered puzzle books and other items to give to patients in hospitals and nursing homes while they were getting better.”
For more information on the Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee, how to join and the Giles County troops, call: 615-383-0490 or email info@gsmidtn.org.
